Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,457,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,051 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $86,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,551,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

