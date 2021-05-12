M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.14

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $309,815.00. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $3,359,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

