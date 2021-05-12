Macquarie Upgrades Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) to “Outperform”

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $76.00. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.06% from the company’s current price.

OMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

