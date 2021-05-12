Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $86.75, but opened at $91.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares last traded at $91.15, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 334,956 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,855,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

