Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Susquehanna

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $80.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lowered Magnite from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.56.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Magnite has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,465,834 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.