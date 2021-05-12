Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marriott International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

