Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%. On average, analysts expect Marrone Bio Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $269.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

MBII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

