Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MASI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

MASI stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,132. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

