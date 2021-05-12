Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,448 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 722.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $121.51 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

