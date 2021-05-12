Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives $148.32 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $142.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,459. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

