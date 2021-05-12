Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $17.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $357.85 million, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.61. Mayville Engineering has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $18.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Kamphuis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,710,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 40.3% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,944 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1,100.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 133,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

