McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $192.00 to $222.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $199.16 and last traded at $199.16, with a volume of 2353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.61.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

