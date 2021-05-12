MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MedAvail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on MedAvail from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

MDVL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,850. The company has a market capitalization of $367.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $46.20.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

