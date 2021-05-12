Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $278.32.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.16. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the first quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

