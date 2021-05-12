MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Trading Down 3.5%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 433,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 897,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEDIF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on MediPharm Labs from $1.75 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediPharm Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.38.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.