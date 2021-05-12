MEDNAX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,130 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,313% compared to the typical volume of 80 put options.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,629,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,670,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of MD stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

