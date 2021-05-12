Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,305 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4,080.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

