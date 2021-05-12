Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 210,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,505,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 15.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total value of $346,958.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,264,970.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,295 shares of company stock worth $1,934,094. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT opened at $169.87 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,544.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.