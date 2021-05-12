Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 207 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $59.79 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.