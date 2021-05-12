Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Drew Burks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $201,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,647 shares of company stock worth $11,270,804. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.47.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

