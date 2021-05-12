MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159,015 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $391.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $100,750.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

