Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $866.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

