Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.19. 811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $866.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merus in the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit