MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $174.40 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.39.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.18.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

