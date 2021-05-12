Metadium (META) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $208.80 million and $2.72 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00084425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00019127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.35 or 0.01065884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00070376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00111405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

