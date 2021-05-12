MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $106.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

