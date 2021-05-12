Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 40903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Metromile in the first quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $772,000.

About Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.