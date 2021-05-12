Meyer Handelman Co. Invests $315,000 in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

