Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 2,976 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth $166,229,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after purchasing an additional 322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird cut Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

