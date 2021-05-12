Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 5,504 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,316,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,021,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,515,000 after purchasing an additional 495,391 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,794,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,629,000 after buying an additional 416,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GSK opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

