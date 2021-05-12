Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $5,998,071.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

