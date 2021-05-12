Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 2,583 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 658,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $98.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

