Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hess by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 over the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

