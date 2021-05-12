Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela Sells 6,086 Shares

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.37. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $175.68 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 601,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $141,807,000 after acquiring an additional 82,681 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 75,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

