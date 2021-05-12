Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,386 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.16 and its 200 day moving average is $230.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.