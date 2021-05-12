Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 8.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

