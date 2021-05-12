Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MBCN stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

