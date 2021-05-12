Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,540 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at $602,929.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BL traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 629,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,744. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,723,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,476,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,449,000 after acquiring an additional 169,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

