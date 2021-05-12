Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TIGO. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

