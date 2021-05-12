Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Critical Analysis

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mimecast and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $426.96 million 6.95 -$2.20 million N/A N/A Grid Dynamics N/A N/A -$3.32 million N/A N/A

Mimecast has higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast 3.44% 7.27% 2.43% Grid Dynamics N/A -8.63% -5.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mimecast and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 1 4 13 0 2.67 Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Mimecast presently has a consensus target price of $54.47, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Mimecast’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mimecast is more favorable than Grid Dynamics.

Risk & Volatility

Mimecast has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mimecast beats Grid Dynamics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services. It also provides Cyber Resilience Extensions, including Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that unifies email data to support e-discovery, forensic analysis, and compliance initiatives; Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Web Security service that protects against malicious web activity initiated by user action or malware and blocks access to inappropriate websites based on acceptable use policies. In addition, the company's Cyber Resilience Extensions also comprise Mimecast Secure Messaging, a secure and private channel to share sensitive information; Mimecast Privacy Pack, which prevents breaches and protects against data exfiltration transmissions; and Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services. Further, it provides Threat Intelligence Dashboard, which displays cyber threat data specific to an organization by identifying users who pose the greatest cyber risk; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users, as well as engages in data center operations to support Canadian and global customers. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

