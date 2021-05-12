Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $18.58. Mission Produce shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1 shares.

AVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard bought 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $1,506,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

