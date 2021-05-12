Mizuho Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $36.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $290,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

