Mizuho Raises Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $158.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $149.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.79. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,161,778. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

