Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.37% of Modine Manufacturing worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $89,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $836.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

