Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.56. 226,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 507,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOGO shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Mogo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.87 million and a P/E ratio of -18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.