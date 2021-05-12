Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $6.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,281. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $81,438,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after purchasing an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

