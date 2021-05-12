Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) PT Raised to $240.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of MHK opened at $219.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.46. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,580 shares of company stock worth $3,240,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

