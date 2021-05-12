Monavale Price Hits $1,186.12 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $5,744.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $1,186.12 or 0.02166106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.84 or 0.00637057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

About Monavale

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 8,415 coins and its circulating supply is 7,239 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.