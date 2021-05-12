MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

NASDAQ MGI opened at $8.34 on Monday. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.00 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.