Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Target Price to $165.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective cut by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

CYBR opened at $122.02 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.39 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 676,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 597,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 529,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

