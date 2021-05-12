Morgan Stanley Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $238.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

