Morgan Stanley Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $238.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $221.49. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
